76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Monday
Bayless (wrist) will remain out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bayless is dealing with soreness in his left wrist, and Monday will mark his second consecutive absence after he was held out of Saturday's win over the Bucks. Expect Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and T.J. McConnell to again pick up increased minutes in his stead. On Saturday, it was Luwawu-Cabarrot who drew the start at shooting guard, playing 30 minutes and finishing with 16 points.
