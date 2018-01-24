76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Remains out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Bayless (wrist) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bayless will miss his third straight game Wednesday as he continues to recover from a sore left wrist. In Bayless' past two absences, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot has averaged 18.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 30.0 minutes per game and will seemingly continue to garner extra run for the duration of Bayless' injury.