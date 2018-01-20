76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Ruled out Saturday with sore wrist
Bayless won't play during Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to a sore left wrist, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This is the first news of Bayless nursing a sore wrist, which may have occurred during Thursday's game against Boston. In his stead Saturday, T.J. McConnell, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Manages just four points in start•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting in place of Redick•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores 14 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting at shooting guard Thursday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Joining starting five Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...