76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Ruled out Saturday with sore wrist

Bayless won't play during Saturday's contest against the Bucks due to a sore left wrist, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is the first news of Bayless nursing a sore wrist, which may have occurred during Thursday's game against Boston. In his stead Saturday, T.J. McConnell, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson are all candidates to see extra run.