76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's win

Bayless tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists, and one rebound in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Wizards.

Bayless has gone for exactly 14 points in two of the last three games, and he has now hit double figures in scoring in seven of 14 appearances this season. With T.J. McConnell (shoulder) unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, Bayless could be in line to pick up a few extra minutes, as this was the most playing time he has seen since back on Nov. 3 against the Pacers.