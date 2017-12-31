76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores 14 points Saturday
Bayless scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 win against Denver.
Bayless tied for the Philadelphia bench scoring lead with 14 points Saturday. The guard broke a three-game scoring drought of 4.6 points per game on the strength of an efficient shooting performance. Sinking 60.0 percent of his shots from the floor, Bayless shot above 50.0 percent for the first time in his last eight games. Averaging 7.5 shots per game, Bayless set a new season-high shooting percentage in a games when he shot 10 or more times in a game. Performances like Saturday's are sporadic for Bayless, who may need to contend with the return of rookie guard Markelle Fultz for playing time in the near future.
