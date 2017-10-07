76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss
Bayless scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Celtics.
The Sixers used a small-ball starting lineup and shot an impressive 45.2 percent (14-for-31) from beyond the arc as a result, with veterans Bayless and J.J. Redick leading the barrage. Bayless will likely come off the bench most nights when the regular season begins as first overall pick Markelle Fultz starts at point guard, but after playing in only three games last season due to injury, a reduced workload could help keep Bayless in the lineup and productive as a source of quick offense from the second unit.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expects to provide spark off bench•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Month away from full contact•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Staying fit during recovery from wrist surgery•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expected to have cast removed next week•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Undegoes wrist surgery, out for season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...