76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss

Bayless scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

The Sixers used a small-ball starting lineup and shot an impressive 45.2 percent (14-for-31) from beyond the arc as a result, with veterans Bayless and J.J. Redick leading the barrage. Bayless will likely come off the bench most nights when the regular season begins as first overall pick Markelle Fultz starts at point guard, but after playing in only three games last season due to injury, a reduced workload could help keep Bayless in the lineup and productive as a source of quick offense from the second unit.