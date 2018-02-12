76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Sees playing time dwindle
Bayless has played 11 minutes or fewer in each of the Sixers' last three games.
The veteran's role has fluctuated since he returned from injury at the beginning of the month, but he's topped 20 minutes in just one of five games and bottomed out with a DNP-CD in Saturday's win over the Clippers. It's too early to assert that Bayless won't be a part of the regular rotation, but his role is further complicated by the addition of Marco Belinelli, who signed with the Sixers after being bought out by the Hawks. For now, Bayless appears to be firmly behind J.J. Redick and T.J. McConnell, and he'll likely struggle to beat out Belinelli for minutes down the stretch.
