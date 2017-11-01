76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Shifting to bench Wednesday

Bayless will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Bayless has started the first seven games of the season, but he'll shift to the bench Wednesday as J.J. Redick returns from a two-game absence. Redick will get the nod at shooting guard, while Dario Saric, who had been starting in Redick's place, will remain in the lineup at one forward spot alongside Robert Covington. On the season, Bayless, who missed nearly all of the 2016-17 campaign, is averaging more than 31 minutes per game.