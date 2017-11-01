76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Shifting to bench Wednesday
Bayless will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Bayless has started the first seven games of the season, but he'll shift to the bench Wednesday as J.J. Redick returns from a two-game absence. Redick will get the nod at shooting guard, while Dario Saric, who had been starting in Redick's place, will remain in the lineup at one forward spot alongside Robert Covington. On the season, Bayless, who missed nearly all of the 2016-17 campaign, is averaging more than 31 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Drawing start Wednesday•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Expects to provide spark off bench•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Month away from full contact•
-
76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Staying fit during recovery from wrist surgery•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.