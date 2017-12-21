76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting at shooting guard Thursday

Bayless will start at shooting guard for Thursday's matchup with the Raptors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers are set to be without usual starter J.J. Redick (hamstring) on Thursday, which gives Bayless the opportunity to jump into the top unit. In eight previous starts this season, Bayless has averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 31.2 minutes, so a mild increase in production should be expected. T.J. McConnell will likely help cover Redick's minutes off the bench as well.