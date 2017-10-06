76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting Friday vs. Celtics
Bayless will draw the start for Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With Markelle Fultz (shoulder) sidelined, coach Brett Brown has opted to start Bayless in his stead. Previously, Brown had mentioned that he wants Bayless to be 'turned loose', so it's possible we'll see him chuck up plenty of shots during Friday's affair.
