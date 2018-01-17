76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Starting in place of Redick

Bayless will get the start in place of the injured J.J. Redick on Thursday against the Celtics, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Bayless has seen his role fluctuate throughout most of the season, but he's recently settled into roughly 17-25 minutes off the bench on most nights. That number should increase in Redick's absence, and Bayless will have a chance to remain in the starting lineup for at least 10-14 days, while Redick deals with a bone edema and small crack in his left fibula. Coach Brett Brown also noted that Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson will likely see increased time off the bench behind Bayless.