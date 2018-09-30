76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Suffers knee injury
Bayless suffered a left knee injury during Sunday's practice, Rich Hofman of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but with the Sixers taking the court Monday for a preseason matchup against the Magic, it seems likely Bayless will miss at least one contest. Look for additional updates to be provided in the coming few days once Bayless undergoes further testing. Even when he's healthy, Bayless likely won't provide much fantasy value considering he's buried on the backcourt depth chart.
