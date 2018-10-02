76ers' Jerryd Bayless: To miss significant time with injury

Bayless has been diagnosed with a sprain of the posterolateral corner in his left knee, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Bayless suffered the injury in Sunday's practice, and after being diagnosed with a knee sprain, he won't take the court anytime soon. He's set to be evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks at which point the 76ers will make a decision on the next step in his recovery process.

