76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will be available Wednesday
Bayless (wrist) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bayless has missed the past six games while recovering from a left wrist injury, which -- also due to J.J. Redick's (leg) absence -- has prompted the likes of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Justin Anderson to see expanded roles. It's unclear if Bayless will play a full complement of the 24.9 minutes per game he's averaging on the season, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the 76ers take a cautious approach with his return, as he's been a reliable scoring presence off the pine for them.
