76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will play Monday
Bayless (wrist) will play Monday against Utah, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The veteran missed the last six games with a bruised wrist, but he's been cleared to return to action and will look to pick up where he left off, averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 made threes per game. It's possible Bayless could be re-inserted into the starting five, though that would likely mean moving Dario Saric back to the bench.
