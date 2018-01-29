76ers' Jerryd Bayless: Will remain out Monday

Bayless (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bayless was targeting Monday for his return after missing the last five games with a wrist injury, but will now miss a sixth straight game as he's yet to be given the green light to take the court. With J.J. Redick (leg) still out as well, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot should continue to start at shooting guard. Over the last five games, Luwawu-Cabarrot has averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.2 minutes. Bayless' next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Nets.