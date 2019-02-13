76ers' Jimmy Butler: 22 points in loss
Butler scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), and added nine rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.
Despite failing to get off a potentially game-winning shot before time expired, Butler posted a solid line, narrowly missing a double-double. The veteran wing made just 7-of-10 shots from the charity stripe after hitting 60-of-64 attempts over his previous 10 games. Butler's stats have taken a small dip since joining Philadelphia but he's still producing a solid 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game for the 76ers.
