76ers' Jimmy Butler: Absent from injury report

Butler (back) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against Brooklyn, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Butler was sidelined for the team's season finale against the Bulls on Wednesday, but as expected, it was mostly precautionary. Butler should be a full go when Philly kicks off the postseason Saturday.

