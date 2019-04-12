76ers' Jimmy Butler: Absent from injury report
Butler (back) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against Brooklyn, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Butler was sidelined for the team's season finale against the Bulls on Wednesday, but as expected, it was mostly precautionary. Butler should be a full go when Philly kicks off the postseason Saturday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...