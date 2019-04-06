76ers' Jimmy Butler: Absent from shootaround

Butler (back) missed Saturday morning's shootaround and remains questionable for the Philadelphia's game versus the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Butler has been sidelined for three consecutive games due to back soreness and is in danger of missing a fourth. The 76ers have been exercising caution with their veteran wing, as they want to ensure his health with the playoffs approaching. Thus, his absence from Saturday's shootaround does not bode well for his chances of suiting up come tipoff. Still, expect confirmation on his status closer to game-time.