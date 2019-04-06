76ers' Jimmy Butler: Absent from shootaround
Butler (back) missed Saturday morning's shootaround and remains questionable for the Philadelphia's game versus the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Butler has been sidelined for three consecutive games due to back soreness and is in danger of missing a fourth. The 76ers have been exercising caution with their veteran wing, as they want to ensure his health with the playoffs approaching. Thus, his absence from Saturday's shootaround does not bode well for his chances of suiting up come tipoff. Still, expect confirmation on his status closer to game-time.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...