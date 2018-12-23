76ers' Jimmy Butler: Across the board contribution in win
Butler totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over Toronto.
Butler continues to work his way back from a groin injury but was able to get some rest here due to the scoreline. His overall production has taken a small hit since joining the 76ers although as he has shown before, his numbers could turn around quite sharply.
