76ers' Jimmy Butler: All-around effort Wednesday

Butler finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win over the Knicks.

Butler tied both his season-high assist and block totals during Wednesday's win, though he took on a more limited scoring role, shooting his fewest field-goal attempts of the season in games that he's seen at least 20 minutes. Since the 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Butler is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.3 minutes.