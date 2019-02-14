76ers' Jimmy Butler: All-around effort Wednesday
Butler finished with 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-111 win over the Knicks.
Butler tied both his season-high assist and block totals during Wednesday's win, though he took on a more limited scoring role, shooting his fewest field-goal attempts of the season in games that he's seen at least 20 minutes. Since the 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Butler is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...