76ers' Jimmy Butler: All-around stat line in loss
Butler totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 31 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.
Butler's streak of 20-point games was snapped in Saturday's loss, though he finished with another well-rounded stat line. On the season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.