76ers' Jimmy Butler: All-around stat line in loss

Butler totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block over 31 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Butler's streak of 20-point games was snapped in Saturday's loss, though he finished with another well-rounded stat line. On the season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.