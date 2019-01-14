76ers' Jimmy Butler: Average showing in win
Butler scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 FT) and registered eight rebounds along with two assists across 28 minutes Sunday against the Knicks.
Butler had decent success from the field (46.7 percent), but he didn't reach is season scoring average (19.5 ppg). He snag eight rebounds in a 108-105 victory. The 29-year-old should continue to see plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points in Philadelphia's upcoming contest against his former team, the Timberwolves, on Tuesday.
