76ers' Jimmy Butler: Big all-around stat line in win
Butler totaled 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Raptors on Thursday.
Butler delivered another solid offensive performance on Thursday, dropping 22 points on the Raptors in a crucial home win in Game 3. With Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons struggling to score points, Butler has stepped up and led the 76ers to two straight wins. He's averaged 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in those two contests.
