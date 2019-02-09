76ers' Jimmy Butler: Big night at charity stripe
Butler scored 22 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-14 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggets.
In Tobias Harris' Sixers debut, Butler gave a glimpse of how he can maintain fantasy value in a stacked starting five as he flashed his defensive chops and drew plenty of contact when attacking the basket. In five games since returning from a wrist injury, the 29-year-old wing is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...