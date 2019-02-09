76ers' Jimmy Butler: Big night at charity stripe

Butler scored 22 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-14 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Nuggets.

In Tobias Harris' Sixers debut, Butler gave a glimpse of how he can maintain fantasy value in a stacked starting five as he flashed his defensive chops and drew plenty of contact when attacking the basket. In five games since returning from a wrist injury, the 29-year-old wing is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.