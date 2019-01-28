76ers' Jimmy Butler: Cleared to return Tuesday

Butler (wrist) will play Tuesday against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

As expected, Butler has been cleared to return after missing the past three games with a sprained right wrist. The 29-year-old was able to participate in Monday's practice with no issues and shouldn't face any restrictions in his first game back. Since the beginning of January, Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 33.3 minutes per game.