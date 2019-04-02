76ers' Jimmy Butler: Could return vs. Atlanta
Butler (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Butler missed Monday night's contest with back soreness, although he might return to action in time for Wednesday's clash. How he feels during morning shootaround will likely determine his status for the Sixers' upcoming matchup.
