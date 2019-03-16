76ers' Jimmy Butler: Does it all in win

Butler finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Kings on Friday.

Butler finished with an all-around stat line in Friday's win, pouring in 22 points. After missing Wednesday's game due to rest, he came back to form in typical fashion.