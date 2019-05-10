76ers' Jimmy Butler: Dominant in Thursday's Game 6 win

Butler contributed 25 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 win over the Raptors.

Butler was absolutely superb, pouring in at least 22 points for the fifth straight game while filling up the box score across multiple categories. He has taken on more offensive responsibility here in the second round thanks to his ability to create for himself and others, and Butler will look to produce another strong two-way performance during Sunday's Game 7.