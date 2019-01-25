76ers' Jimmy Butler: Doubtful for Saturday
Butler (wrist) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He's scheduled to visit a specialist in Los Angeles for an examination of his sprained right wrist.
Once officially ruled out, it will be the third straight absence for Butler. The good news is that the 76ers do believe that Butler will return at some point over their four-game road trip on the West Coast, so he shouldn't be on the sideline for much longer. Corey Brewer, who just signed another 10-day contract, and Landry Shamet should both continue to see extended minutes in Butler's absence.
