76ers' Jimmy Butler: Drops 23 points Tuesday

Butler posted 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.

Butler has now registered three-straight games north of 20 points, as his shooting has been more efficient and he has been more selective with his attempts. Butler will continue to contribute in this high-octane starting lineup, one where four starters just eclipsed 20 points in the same game.