76ers' Jimmy Butler: Drops 30 points in Game 2 win

Butler contributed 30 points (9-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Butler was dominant on a night which none of his teammates exceeded 13 points. Apart from the first playoff game versus the Nets, Butler's box score contributions have been nothing special. Nevertheless, he stepped up in this one to help the 76ers even the series at one game apiece heading into Thursday's Game 3.