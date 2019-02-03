76ers' Jimmy Butler: Effective with 29 points in loss

Butler produced 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.

With J.J. Redick (rest) out on Saturday, the Sixers leaned on Butler, giving him his highest minutes total in three weeks. After missing three games, he's put up 20 or more points in two of his last three games, with his subpar seven-point game against Atlanta as the outlier.