76ers' Jimmy Butler: Effective with 29 points in loss
Butler produced 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Kings.
With J.J. Redick (rest) out on Saturday, the Sixers leaned on Butler, giving him his highest minutes total in three weeks. After missing three games, he's put up 20 or more points in two of his last three games, with his subpar seven-point game against Atlanta as the outlier.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...