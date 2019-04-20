76ers' Jimmy Butler: Ejected from Game 4

Butler was ejected from Game 4, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler was ejected after shoving Jared Dudley midway through the third quarter Friday. At the time of his ejection, Butler had contributed 11 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals. He should be ready to return for Game 5 on Tuesday.

