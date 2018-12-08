76ers' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for 38 against Pistons

Butler scored 38 points (13-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.

The 29-year-old stepped up with Joel Embiid (rest) in street clothes, and Butler was especially aggressive on the glass -- five of his six boards were in the offensive end. While his production as a Sixer has been inconsistent so far, he's now scored more than 30 points in three of the last six games.