76ers' Jimmy Butler: Expected to return Tuesday
Butler visited a specialist in LA on Friday, who confirmed he's dealing with a sprained right wrist. Butler will be out Saturday against the Nuggets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. He is likely to return Tuesday against the Lakers.
There seemed to be some concern Butler was dealing with something more serious, but that's turned out not to be the case. Still, he'll sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets. Corey Brewer will presumably start again for Philadelphia.
