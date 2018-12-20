76ers' Jimmy Butler: Finds form against Knicks
Butler scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Knicks.
A minor groin injury cost Butler two games and had him looking out of sorts in three others sandwiched around the absence, but he looked 100 percent in this one. The 29-year-old is still trying to find consistent chemistry with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, however, so even if he's healthy again Butler's production could remain erratic until the Sixers' trio of stars get fully on the same page.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...