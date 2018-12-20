76ers' Jimmy Butler: Finds form against Knicks

Butler scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 win over the Knicks.

A minor groin injury cost Butler two games and had him looking out of sorts in three others sandwiched around the absence, but he looked 100 percent in this one. The 29-year-old is still trying to find consistent chemistry with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, however, so even if he's healthy again Butler's production could remain erratic until the Sixers' trio of stars get fully on the same page.