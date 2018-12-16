76ers' Jimmy Butler: Game-time decision Sunday

Butler (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Butler has missed the past two games with a strained groin. More information on his status should come out closer to tip-off, and if he's unable to go, Furkan Korkmaz will likely continue to start in his place.

