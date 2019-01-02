76ers' Jimmy Butler: Gets booted in Tuesday's win
Butler turned in 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes in the 76ers' 119-113 win over the Clippers on Tuesday before being ejected with 7:01 remaining for fighting with Avery Bradley.
Butler was unavailable for the Sixers' late fourth-quarter stand that preserved the victory due to the ejection, but he still managed a solid line before departing. The veteran wing had turned in a clunker versus the Trail Blazers on Sunday night in his most recent game, shooting just 2-for-12 on his way to a meager five points. While his accuracy was far from sharp Tuesday, it was still an improvement over that atypical outing, and his rebounding numbers also saw a nice boost after he'd pulled down just one and three boards over the prior pair of contests. Butler's scoring has been a bit inconsistent after he opened December with two 38-point efforts in the first three games of the month, but he'll look to get back over the 20-mark for the first time in four games against the Suns on Wednesday.
