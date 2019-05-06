76ers' Jimmy Butler: Gets second double-double of series

Butler finished with 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 101-96 loss to the Raptors in Game 4.

The double-double was Butler's second of the series, and the swingman fell one rebound and one assist shy of notching a triple-double in the Sixers' Game 3 loss. After often looking like an awkward fit on the star-studded Philadelphia roster during the regular season, Butler seems to be getting comfortable at the right time. Butler's big numbers through the first four games of the series have been essential in keeping Philadelphia competitive with neither Joel Embiid nor Ben Simmons playing up to their full potential thus far.