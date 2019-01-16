76ers' Jimmy Butler: Gets sweet revenge
Butler had 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt) along with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 28 minutes Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
The 76ers didn't need to play any of their starts more than 28 minutes in a 149-107 route of Minnesota, but Butler was efficient with his opportunities. He shot 80.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from beyond the arc while posting an impressive final line. Butler will head into Thursday's matchup against Indiana averaging 21.6 points over his previous five games.
