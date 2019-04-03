76ers' Jimmy Butler: Good to go vs. Hawks

Butler (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite not going through shootaround Wednesday morning, Butler will be back in action after missing Monday's game against the Mavericks with a sore back. With Butler's return to the lineup, James Ennis will go back to playing his role off the bench.

