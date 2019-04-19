76ers' Jimmy Butler: Hands out seven dimes in Game 3 win

Butler contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 win over the Nets.

Butler dished out exactly seven assists for the second straight game, this after failing to register a single dime during last Saturday's series opener (in which he scored a playoff career-high 36 points). If Joel Embiid (knee) is forced to sit out Saturday's Game 4 as well, Butler, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and J.J. Redick will likely need to pick up the slack once again.

