76ers' Jimmy Butler: Hardly misses in win

Butler finished with 20 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.

Butler caught fire in his first game back from a two-game absence due to an upper respiratory infection, making 8-of-9 shots from the field. The veteran forward has ceded touches to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid since arriving in Philadelphia lowering his fantasy ceiling. Despite his slightly lower averages across the board compared to his time in Minnesota, Butler is still averaging a healthy 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 threes per game this year.