Butler (ankle) finished with 34 points (11-20 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 127-125 win over the Nets.

Butler's status came down to a game-time call heading into the day while he battled a sprained ankle, but he showed no signs of discomfort while taking the floor Sunday. In fact, Butler delivered his best outing since joining the team Nov. 10, surpassing 30 points for the first time as a member of the 76ers and drilling a game-winning, go-ahead three-point bucket with less than three seconds remaining. Butler won't have much of a role as a distributor in Philadelphia with Ben Simmons operating as the team's main facilitator, but playing alongside Simmons and Joel Embiid should prove beneficial for his efficiency. Butler has drilled 51.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 55 percent of his three-point tries over seven games with Philadelphia.