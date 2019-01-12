76ers' Jimmy Butler: Has game-high 30 points

Butler finished Friday's game against the Hawks with 30 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 40 minutes.

Butler shot 47.4 percent from the field and got to the charity stripe with ease, attempting a season-high 14 free throws on the night. The 76ers would fall at home by a score of 123-121, however. The 29-year-old guard missed two games due to illness earlier in the month, but since returning has responded with three games of 20 points or more. He'll draw another favorable matchup Sunday in New York.