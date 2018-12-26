76ers' Jimmy Butler: Has team-high in shot attempts
Butler finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Celtics.
Butler attempted a team-high 21 shots in Tuesday's loss, ending with 24 points in 43 minutes. The playing time was also a team high and the most he has played since being traded. Butler is the 12th ranked player for the season but is barely a top 20 player since joining the 76ers. There is still a small buy-low window available as he continues to work his way into the offense.
More News
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Across the board contribution in win•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Finds form against Knicks•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Off minutes restriction•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: Plays 25 minutes in return Sunday•
-
76ers' Jimmy Butler: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...