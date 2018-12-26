76ers' Jimmy Butler: Has team-high in shot attempts

Butler finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Celtics.

Butler attempted a team-high 21 shots in Tuesday's loss, ending with 24 points in 43 minutes. The playing time was also a team high and the most he has played since being traded. Butler is the 12th ranked player for the season but is barely a top 20 player since joining the 76ers. There is still a small buy-low window available as he continues to work his way into the offense.