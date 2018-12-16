76ers' Jimmy Butler: In starting lineup Sunday

Butler (groin) is active and in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Butler has been absent from the last two games due to a strained groin, but the All-Star is back in the lineup and starting in Cleveland. With Butler's return, Furkan Korkmaz, who has started each of the last two games, will return to a role off the bench.

