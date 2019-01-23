76ers' Jimmy Butler: Inactive Wednesday
Butler (wrist) will be inactive for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Originally listed as questionable heading into the matchup Wednesday, the Marquette product will ultimately be missing his second straight game due to lingering right wrist soreness. In addition, it will also be the 10th contest overall this year in which Butler will be sidelined for, bringing his total to 33 regular-season games lost from the start of the 2017-18 campaign. With Butler inactive for Wednesday's outing against the Spurs, teammates Corey Brewer and Wilson Chandler are likely candidates to make the most of the minutes voided by Butler.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...