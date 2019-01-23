76ers' Jimmy Butler: Inactive Wednesday

Butler (wrist) will be inactive for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Originally listed as questionable heading into the matchup Wednesday, the Marquette product will ultimately be missing his second straight game due to lingering right wrist soreness. In addition, it will also be the 10th contest overall this year in which Butler will be sidelined for, bringing his total to 33 regular-season games lost from the start of the 2017-18 campaign. With Butler inactive for Wednesday's outing against the Spurs, teammates Corey Brewer and Wilson Chandler are likely candidates to make the most of the minutes voided by Butler.