76ers' Jimmy Butler: Leads team with 27 points Thursday

Butler collected 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 win over the Pacers.

Butler eclipsed 20 points for the first time in the last three games, but more importantly, he tied his season-high in assists on the season. Butler can be a great weapon for the 76ers if he starts passing well on offense to go along with his scoring and defense.